Corcept Wants Sun's Cushing's Syndrome Drug Blocked

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Corcept Therapeutics Inc. has asked a New Jersey federal judge to block Sun Pharma's planned generic version of its flagship Cushing's syndrome medication Korlym, claiming three valid patents will be infringed. Sun submitted an abbreviated new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, hoping to make a generic version of Korlym, even though there are patent protections stretching to 2037, Corcept said Monday. The Indian drugmaker falsely certified to the FDA that no patents would be infringed by its generic, or that those patents were invalid, the complaint says. The three patents were issued to Corcept between December 2014...

