Nerve Repair Co. Says Stock-Drop Suit Relies On Iffy Sources

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Axogen Inc., a maker of nerve repair products, urged a Florida federal court Monday to toss a stock-drop suit alleging the company lied about its success and business practices, saying shareholders' claims are inadequately pled and based on unreliable sources. In its motion to dismiss, the Alachua, Florida-based company argued that the suit relies heavily on accusations that were first made in an admittedly biased report issued by a short-seller investor looking to drive down Axogen's stock price for its own gain. The company also said the allegations in the amended complaint questioning its estimates of the “total addressable market,” or TAM,...

