Investors Clamor To Lead Suit Over Chemical Co. Stock Drop

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Numerous groups of investors are vying to lead a proposed class action against a chemical company it says misled them and caused the company's stock to nosedive, while also urging a Pennsylvania federal judge to combine two related cases. In a flurry of motions Monday, clusters of shareholders ranging from individuals to pension funds who bought into Livent Corp. sought to combine two cases in Pennsylvania’s Eastern District and to pick their legal teams as lead counsel. The investors are suing Livent over a sudden drop in stock value that occurred after financial reports showing lower than expected revenue growth. They...

