Bitfinex, Tether Bid Once Again For NY AG Matter Dismissal

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The matter against Bitfinex and Tether brought by the New York attorney general must be dismissed over lack of jurisdiction, the companies reiterated in the last round of filings before a state court judge rules on stay proceedings after a hearing next Monday. New York Attorney General Letitia James' legal probe into Bitfinex, Tether and their shared parent iFinex cannot survive due to a host of factors including the office's failure to show that the companies engaged in business with New York-based entities, the companies said in documents filed Monday with the New York Supreme Court. Bitfinex is a cryptocurrency exchange,...

