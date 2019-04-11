Greg Craig, Feds Say Ukraine Trial Should Last 2½ Weeks

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Former Skadden partner Gregory Craig and federal prosecutors have released a joint pretrial statement, voir dire, and jury instructions, agreeing Monday that a looming trial to determine whether Craig lied to U.S. Department of Justice officials about work he did for the Ukrainian government at the behest of Paul Manafort should last two and a half weeks. With the trial set for mid-August, the parties agreed that prospective jurors should be asked about their opinion of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who conducted some of the investigation into Craig, but the government has objected to Craig’s proposed voir dire preface,...

