Courts Should Decide If Class Arbitration Is OK, Says 5th Circ.

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has reversed two wins for the employees of a sales and marketing company looking to pursue collective arbitration of their Fair Labor and Standard Act claims, holding that the question of class arbitrability should be decided by the courts and not arbitrators. The three-judge panel noted in its published opinion Monday that neither the U.S. Supreme Court nor the Fifth Circuit had yet addressed whether class arbitrability was a question for arbitrators or the courts. However, a number of the court’s sister circuits had considered the issue, and they all concluded that it was a “gateway issue" that...

