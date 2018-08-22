5th Circ. Pulls Plug On Power Plant Worker's FMLA Case

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has upheld a lower court decision that axed a former biomass power plant technician’s suit claiming that he was unlawfully fired after asking to take medical leave for high blood pressure, saying the man's ex-employer canned him after years of inappropriate workplace behavior. A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed Southern Company Services Inc.’s 2018 district court summary judgment win on Brandon Tatum’s Family and Medical Leave Act interference and retaliation claims. The panel said those claims had to be tossed because the company put forth legitimate reasons for firing him, like behaving inappropriately at work even after years...

