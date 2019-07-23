Funds Push For Retrial Of $370M Forex Trading Fraud Claim

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 6:03 PM BST) -- Two investment funds urged an appeals court Tuesday to revive their $370 million suit accusing a foreign exchange firm of participating in a fraudulent currency trading scheme, arguing that the decision to toss the case was “wrong, wholly unexplained and unjust.” Simetra Global Assets Ltd. and Richcroft Investments Ltd., two private closed-end investment funds, argued that the lower court failed to properly analyze the witness and documentary evidence provided in the suit against forex company Ikon Finance Ltd., and 11 other companies and individuals. The funds, which are based in the British Virgin Islands, claim that they transferred hundreds of millions of...

