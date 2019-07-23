Investor-State Decisions in 2018 Provide Guidance On Reform

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Arbitral tribunals in 2018 rendered at least 50 substantive decisions in claims asserted against nations by investors, touching on a variety of issues that have gained attention among those looking to reform investor-state arbitration, according to a U.N. report released Tuesday. The decisions — 29 of which were publicly available as of this past January — gave tribunals the opportunity to opine on various areas of interest to policymakers who continue to evaluate ways to reform international investment agreements, including preserving nations' rights to regulate in the public interest and ensuring investors are held responsible if they violate local law, according...

