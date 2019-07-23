4 Firms Steer GardaWorld’s $4B Recap Deal With BC Partners

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT) -- Security services firm GardaWorld said Tuesday that members of its management team and BC Partners agreed to take over Rhône Group's majority stake in the company through a CA$5.2 billion ($3.9 billion) recapitalization deal. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Séguin Racine LLC, and -led GardaWorld Security Corp. said the deal will see BC Partners — steered by Kirkland and Ellis LLP and Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP — take a 51% stake in the company, while the business’ founder, chairman and CEO, Stephan Crétier, alongside other management team members, will control the rest, led by BC Partners will own a controlling...

