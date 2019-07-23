EPA Must Ban Plastic Pollution At Petrochem Plants: Enviros

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- More than 250 environmental and community groups on Tuesday petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to prohibit plants that turn fossil fuels into plastic products from discharging plastic materials like pellets into industrial stormwater and wastewater systems. The groups said the EPA's Effluent Limitations Guidelines and Standards for the plastics industry have hardly been touched since they were adopted in the 1970s and 1980s. Much has changed since then, the groups said, including new awareness of the dangers that plastic can pose to human health and the environment. "The United States already creates more waste per capita than any other country,"...

