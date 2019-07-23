Utility Faces $4.5M Fine Over Pa. Man's Electrocution

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is seeking more than $4.5 million from an electricity provider after a high-voltage line fell into a man’s backyard, electrocuted him and set his house on fire, according to an administrative complaint filed with the commission. The commission’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement brought the administrative action Monday against Metropolitan Edison Co., saying the utility and its contractors didn’t follow safety protocols when they used bronze clamps on aluminum transmission lines, among other issues. The complaint calls for several changes to the company’s procedures and standards. The victim, Thomas Poynton, was in his Easton, Pennsylvania, home...

