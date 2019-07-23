V&E, Willkie Steer $500M Calif. Oil, Gas Field Development JV

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- California Resources Corp. said Tuesday the energy investment arm of Colony Capital Inc. will pay as much as $500 million in a joint venture deal steered by Vinson & Elkins and Willkie Farr that will help the oil and gas exploration firm develop its flagship field. CRC said the joint venture agreement with Colony unit Colony HB2 Energy would see the oil and gas investment manager contribute to the development assets in the Elk Hills Field, which is located west of Bakersfield, California, in the San Joaquin Basin. According to CRC, the investment will take place over a three-year period and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS