Indiana Lawmakers Turn To Jackson Lewis In AG Groping Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Senate and House of Representatives have hired a Jackson Lewis attorney who helped craft their sexual harassment policies as they attempt to intervene in a Title VII suit by a state legislator and three staffers claiming state Attorney General Curtis Hill groped them at a party. In motion papers signed by Jackson Lewis principal Susan M. Zoeller, the state Senate and House asked an Indiana federal judge Monday to let them intervene in the women's suit alleging that Hill touched Democratic state Rep. Mara Reardon and three staffers' backs and buttocks without consent at an Indianapolis bar during a...

