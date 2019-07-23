Caterpillar Hit With Import Ban In Latest Round Of ITC Battle

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Weeks after convincing the U.S. International Trade Commission to ban imports of a rival's road milling machines, Caterpillar Inc. on Tuesday was hit with an import ban of its own on similar equipment. The limited exclusion order blocks Caterpillar from selling imported road-milling machines for concrete and asphalt pavement that infringe at least one claim of two Wirtgen America Inc. patents, according to a Federal Register notice set to be published Wednesday. The order against Caterpillar comes on the heels of the ITC’s limited exclusion order against Wirtgen in late June, which stemmed from a separate investigation into similar Wirtgen equipment that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS