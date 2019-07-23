Medical Properties Trust To Buy 8 UK Hospitals For $434M

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Medical Properties Trust said Tuesday it will acquire eight U.K. hospitals for about $434 million in the real estate investment trust’s latest big-ticket transaction. The health care-focused investor agreed to take on the private hospitals from U.K.-based Secure Income REIT PLC, according to the announcement. Medical Properties Trust said it expects to finance the acquisition initially with available cash and borrowings from an existing loan. Alabama-based MPT specializes in hospital properties and works with hospital operators to fund a variety of facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction, according to its website. The deal expands the trust’s presence in...

