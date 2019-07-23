Norcross Violated Order In Tax Probe Challenge, Judge Says

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Monday ordered Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III and his affiliated companies to withdraw new subpoenas they issued in their suit over Gov. Phil Murphy's tax break probe, saying they violated her previous order to pause document requests until the state's dismissal bid is resolved. Mercer County Superior Court Judge Mary C. Jacobson's order granted the request by Murphy and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, defendants in the lawsuit by Norcross, his brother's law firm Parker McCay PA and others. They claimed Murphy isn't authorized by law to investigate $11 billion in tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS