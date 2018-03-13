AIG Sinks Maritime Co.'s Bid To Revive $2.5M Coverage Fight

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed that an AIG unit is not obligated to cover the $2.5 million that Crowley Maritime Corp. shelled out to defend a subsidiary's former executive against antitrust allegations, agreeing with a lower court that Crowley failed to provide the insurer timely notice of the claim. A panel of the appellate court said a Florida federal judge made the right call in refusing to put AIG unit National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa., on the hook the the costs that Crowley incurred defending Thomas Farmer, the former vice president of its ocean shipping subsidiary Crowley...

