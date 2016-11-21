1-800 Contacts Seeks Info On Eyeglass Buys In Antitrust Case

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Contact lens wearers at the forefront of a proposed antitrust class action against 1-800 Contacts, Walgreens and Vision Direct must hand over details on how often they switch to eyeglasses, the retailers argued Monday, insisting this information is key to determining whether they're fit to lead the class. "Whether or not named plaintiffs wore eyeglasses or regularly switched back and forth between eyeglasses and contacts is directly relevant to determining whether their claims or defenses are typical of the class they seek to represent," 1-800 Contacts Inc., Vision Direct Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and subsidiary Walgreen Co. told a Utah...

