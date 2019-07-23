NY Regulator's Top Enforcement Attys Join Compliance Firm

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Two enforcement lawyers with New York's top financial regulator have taken leadership roles with Guidepost Solutions, the compliance consulting firm announced Tuesday. Matthew L. Levine was appointed president of financial and regulatory compliance services, and Megan Prendergast Millard was named senior managing director of the same subject area. Both most recently served in the New York State Department of Financial Services' enforcement division — Levine as executive deputy superintendent and Millard as deputy superintendent. Levine, who previously served for about a decade as a federal prosecutor in the District of Columbia and Eastern District of New York, said his “broad and deep”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS