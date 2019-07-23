Voltari Investor Wants Records To Investigate Buyout

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT) -- An investor for real estate company Voltari filed a lawsuit Monday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking company records to determine if its acquisition by a controlling stockholder entity affiliated with Carl Icahn is being pushed forward by a special committee of directors with ties to the activist investor. David Pill said he wants access to Voltari’s records, including board materials related to the merger, to determine if he will file a lawsuit on behalf of noncontrolling shareholders for potential breaches of fiduciary duty and misdeeds leading up to the deal. “We are seeking books and records to investigate whether Voltari’s planned...

