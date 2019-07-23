NC Judge Greenlights Deal In Trans Bathroom Access Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- North Carolina’s governor and LGBTQ advocates won judicial approval Tuesday for a deal in which the state agreed not to block transgender people from using bathrooms and other public facilities that match their gender identity, over the opposition of two top Republican lawmakers. U.S. District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder granted a request by Gov. Roy Cooper, the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocates to approve a consent decree that would end the groups’ challenge to House Bill 2, which made transgender people use public facilities matching their birth sex, and H.B. 142, an ostensible rollback of H.B. 2 that the...

