NYDFS Launches Innovation Division To Oversee Fintech

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The New York Department of Financial Services' superintendent announced the launch of the Research and Innovation Division on Tuesday, a new branch of the state agency that will take over the responsibility of supervising and licensing virtual currencies. The new division will seek to ensure NYDFS keeps abreast of the rapidly developing financial services industry, according to Superintendent Linda Lacewell, with the goal of addressing financial exclusion, protecting consumer rights and aiming to retain “New York’s competitiveness as a financial innovation hub.” “The financial services regulatory landscape needs to evolve and adapt as innovation in banking, insurance and regulatory technology continues...

