Ex-Machinist's Job Bias Suit Should Be Trimmed, Judge Says

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- An Ohio magistrate judge on Tuesday recommended tossing out a quarter of an HIV-positive former Meyer Tool Inc. machine operator’s wage and disability discrimination suit, saying claims for gender bias and wrongful termination weren't up to snuff. U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Litkovitz offered a recommendation to U.S. District Judge Susan J. Dlott that the two counts be trimmed from plaintiff Rebeca Santiago’s discrimination suit against her former employer. Although Santiago’s suit accuses Meyer Tool of flouting a number of statutes including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Equal Pay Act and the Family...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS