8th Circ. Upholds Ford Win In Disability Bias Battle

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday gave Ford Motor Co. a win in a disability suit brought by a one-handed man who was denied an assembly line job, rejecting his argument that a lower court applied the wrong legal standard when it threw out his claims. A three-judge panel was unconvinced by Jeremy Heuton's position that U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs got the Missouri Human Rights Act wrong when he examined whether Heuton proved Ford thought he was “unemployable elsewhere at a broad range of jobs,” as courts do when workers allege employers believe their impairment prevents them from working. Heuton said...

