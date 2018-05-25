Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Circ. Upholds Ford Win In Disability Bias Battle

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday gave Ford Motor Co. a win in a disability suit brought by a one-handed man who was denied an assembly line job, rejecting his argument that a lower court applied the wrong legal standard when it threw out his claims.

A three-judge panel was unconvinced by Jeremy Heuton's position that U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs got the Missouri Human Rights Act wrong when he examined whether Heuton proved Ford thought he was “unemployable elsewhere at a broad range of jobs,” as courts do when workers allege employers believe their impairment prevents them from working.

Heuton said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 8th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4442 Civil Rights Jobs

Date Filed

May 25, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Missouri Western

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 23, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®