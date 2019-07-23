Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink Ax Of Electric Car Charging Patents

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit is not going to reconsider its decision to nix four patent claims covering technology related to electric vehicle charging stations, despite pushback from the patent owner who argued the ruling has the potential to “swallow all of patent law.” The appellate court said Tuesday that neither the panel nor the full court will be rehearing the case, which was decided in a March ruling that found several of the patent claims were too abstract for protection under the Supreme Court’s Alice v. CLS Bank ruling. ChargePoint Inc., which bills itself as the world’s largest network of charging stations...

