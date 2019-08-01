Arent Fox Lands K&L Gates Privacy Pro In Boston

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox LLP announced it has recruited a veteran data privacy and protection partner from K&L Gates LLP, whose expertise in legal compliance as well as marketing and technology transactions is expected to boost the firm's burgeoning practice in Boston. Julia Jacobson specializes in compliance with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation and ePrivacy Directive, New York Department of Financial Services regulations, and the impending California Consumer Privacy Act, according to a statement from Arent Fox. She also helps clients with the design and development of privacy-sensitive policies. Sarah L. Bruno, Arent Fox's privacy, cybersecurity and data protection practice leader, called Jacobson a...

