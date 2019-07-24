BB&T, SunTrust Dodge Diatribes At Merger Hearing

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- SunTrust and BB&T came before the full House Financial Services Committee Wednesday ready to field questions about their $66 billion merger, but the inquiries about whether they were socialists and if they consider immigration officials Nazis were probably less expected. The CEOs of the two banks spent three hours trying to assuage lawmakers' concerns that their merger into a single megabank would be bad for customers and competition, and promising the committee that yes, they are capitalists. Congressman Sean Duffy, R-Wis., spent the majority of his five-minute time slot railing at the SunTrust CEO over his bank's decision to stop funding...

