Comenity Bank 'Roboblasted' Man With Calls, TCPA Suit Says

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida man hit Comenity Bank with a proposed class action Tuesday for allegedly bombarding him with robocalls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, saying the bank called him hundreds of times in a few months about a debt despite his requests for it to stop. Christopher Dmytriw's complaint, filed in federal court in Tampa, describes Comenity as one of the country's most abusive robodialers, pointing to a recent $8.5 million settlement it paid in another TCPA class action. He also provided the court a list of more than 100 individual lawsuits filed against the Ohio-based bank over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS