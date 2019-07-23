Insys Pulls Support For Novel Gov't Entities Committee

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt drugmaker Insys Therapeutics Inc. on Tuesday pulled its support for the formation of a public entities committee in its Chapter 11 after plaintiffs in massive opioid multidistrict litigation blasted the proposed action as being virtually powerless. Insys filed its objection to the motion seeking appointment of the committee just a week after it had said it would be fine with establishing a committee to serve for a limited purpose and time and within budgetary constraints. However, Insys cautioned it may reverse its support if there were any changes to a proposed order. Change resulted in the form of opposition from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS