Fire-Ravaged Refinery Can Tap $100M Loan In Ch. 11 Case

Law360, Wilmington (July 23, 2019, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Philadelphia oil refinery received permission Tuesday from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to tap into a portion of a $100 million Chapter 11 loan as it pursues a value-maximizing transaction for the facility that suffered a massive explosion and fire last month. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross granted interim approval to the lending package that will provide $65 million in cash to Philadelphia Energy Solutions LLC in the first few weeks of its bankruptcy case while it tries to collect the proceeds of insurance policies covering catastrophic events, such as the business-interrupting inferno that crippled the refinery in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS