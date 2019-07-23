Trump Sues To Block Release Of His NY Tax Returns

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump sued the House tax committee and New York officials in D.C. federal court Tuesday to block the enforcement of a recently passed law that would allow his state tax return information to be released to federal lawmakers. President Donald Trump has asked a D.C. federal court to rule that a congressional request for his tax information lacked a legitimate purpose and to block a New York law allowing the release of his returns. (AP) The release of Trump's state tax return information under the New York law, known as the TRUST Act, would violate the president's freedom of...

