Accountant Can't Dodge Auditing Claims, SEC Judge Says

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An accountant accused of flouting Public Company Accounting Oversight Board standards must face the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s allegations before an administrative law judge, an in-house SEC judge ruled Tuesday. The SEC accuses Michelle Helterbran Cochran, a former partner at The Hall Group CPAs, of contributing to Hall Group’s failure to conduct 16 annual audits and 35 quarterly reviews, in violation of PCAOB rules. She is the only remaining defendant in the 2016 administrative action that initially also named Hall Group and two other individuals. Cochran had argued that the SEC’s claims were made too late and that bringing her...

