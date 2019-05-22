Judge Tees Up Avenatti's Bid To Move Case Out Of New York

Law360, New York (July 23, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The New York federal judge overseeing the criminal case charging Michael Avenatti with defrauding his former client, adult film star Stormy Daniels, agreed Tuesday to take up the embattled lawyer’s bid to transfer the case to California, before the action proceeds any further. At a brief hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Deborah A. Batts said she would decide Avenatti’s forthcoming motion for a change of venue before proceeding with other matters in the case. The judge said she expects to have the venue matter resolved by mid-October. Prosecutors say Avenatti embezzled about $300,000 from Daniels — the performer known for...

