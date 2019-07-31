4 Topics Employers Should Avoid During Job Interviews

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Although some small talk is part of any job interview, certain questions and icebreakers that may have been common in the past now pose potential legal pitfalls that can land employers in hot water. Although most employers are generally cognizant of not broaching topics or asking explicit questions that would run afoul of federal and state laws that protect people from bias based on various protected categories, they sometimes veer into legally risky territory when they engage in less formal chitchat with applicants. "Employers are generally aware that you try to stay away from questions related to age, disability, national origin,...

