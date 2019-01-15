Fed. Circ. Asked To Revive Parts Of Internal-Bleed Device IP

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Boston Scientific urged the Federal Circuit on Monday to revive several claims in a patent for hemostatic clips used to stop internal bleeding, while telling the appellate court to uphold the validity of other claims that were challenged by a rival medical device maker. After the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated claims in Boston Scientific SciMed Inc.’s patent for being obvious in light of prior art, the company said that the board had improperly relied on arguments that it had already denied when it first agreed to review the patent. According to Monday’s brief, the PTAB in November improperly relied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS