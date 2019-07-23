SEC Says Real Estate Wholesaler Ran $2.4M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit in Utah federal court on Tuesday against a real estate wholesaler in Salt Lake City accused of running a "classic Ponzi scheme" that pulled in $2.4 million. The agency claims Landon M. Smith, 29, issued promissory notes guaranteeing up to 100% returns on investments that would be used as "earnest money" — or good-faith down payments — for real estate that Smith would then buy and quickly sell at a profit. "Unfortunately for investors, the 'deals' that Smith purported to be using their funds for were completely fictional and were simply a tool...

