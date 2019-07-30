Patient Drug Guides Vs. The Learned Intermediary Doctrine

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Patients today have access to an unprecedented amount of medical information. Expanded access to information about illnesses, conditions and treatments, offered through websites like WebMD and MayoClinic.org, means that patients are more aware of their options than ever before. At the same time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requiring more patient-oriented disclosure from manufacturers of medicines, biologics and medical devices in the form of patient information guides and patient checklists, to ensure that patients are fully aware of the benefits and risks of treatments. Increased access to consumer health information means increased awareness of treatment options — and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS