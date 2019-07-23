BP, Others Won't Contribute To $22M Superfund, Suit Says

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- BP and other energy companies have refused to pay their fair share of a nearly $22 million Texas Superfund site, Texaco and a number of other companies footing the bill allege in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Texaco is one of a group of organizations — including Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, Michelin North America and a Jefferson County drainage district — that are already paying for a toxic chemical cleanup at a Gulf Coast-area site. They say BP America, BP Exploration, Atlantic Richfield Co. and Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA are partially responsible for the contamination of the Star Lake Canal Superfund...

