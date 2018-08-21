9th Circ. Skeptical It Can Hear Rep. Hunter's Criminal Appeal

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, R-Calif., must explain why he should be allowed to appeal a federal court’s decision not to dismiss claims that he illegally used campaign cash to take a vacation to Italy, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. The Ninth Circuit gave Hunter, who is also accused of using campaign money to fund an extramarital affair, 21 days to explain why the appeal bid should not be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. “A review of the record suggests that this court may lack jurisdiction over the appeal because the district court’s order, denying appellant’s motion to dismiss the indictment,...

