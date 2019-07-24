Pfizer Can Pursue Claim For Securities MDL Coverage

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Tuesday allowed Pfizer to press its suit to force two excess insurers to help cover its costs to defend and settle multidistrict litigation that accuses the company of misleading investors about the alleged cardiovascular risks of its pain treatments Celebrex and Bextra. Delaware Superior Court Judge Paul R. Wallace granted Pfizer Inc.'s motion for partial summary judgment and declared that excess carriers Arch Insurance Co. and U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. cannot invoke a "specific litigation exclusion" in their policies to deny coverage for the pharmaceutical giant's costs in the case of Morabito v. Pfizer. The exclusion bars...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS