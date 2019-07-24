Lloyds To Pay Standard Life £140M To Settle Fund Dispute

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 9:53 AM BST) -- Lloyds Bank will pay Standard Life Aberdeen £140 million ($174 million) in compensation to settle a protracted dispute over a £104 billion asset management agreement, Standard Life announced Wednesday. The £140 million ($174 million) compensation deal agreed between Lloyds Bank and Standard Life ends a long-running dispute that boiled over into arbitration proceedings. (AP) Standard Life, a major investment manager, will continue to manage £35 billion in funds for Lloyds Banking Group until 2022 as part of the settlement. The remainder of the £104 billion fund will be transferred to third-party managers over the next nine months, Standard Life said. The deal ends a long-running dispute...

