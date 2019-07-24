JPMorgan Fights $875M Nigerian Oil Suit At Appeals Court

Law360, London (July 24, 2019, 7:25 PM BST) -- JPMorgan told an appeals court Wednesday that it acted in line with its legal mandate when it allowed the transfer of $875 million from an account held by Nigeria to a shell company run by a corrupt former oil minister. Rosalind Phelps QC of Fountain Court Chambers, representing the bank, told the Court of Appeal that a lower court judge was wrong to reject JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s bid to toss the Federal Republic of Nigeria's suit. The country has alleged that the bank was "grossly negligent" in not stopping the funds from being released to a shell company controlled by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS