ITC Bans Medical Device Imports That Flout Co.'s Trade Dress

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- After initially denying Laerdal Medical Corp.'s request for an import ban, the U.S. International Trade Commission has blocked several Chinese companies from importing medical devices that allegedly riff on the company's trade dress. The limited exclusion order targets 11 Chinese companies that imported spine boards, cervical collars, CPR masks and other medical devices into the U.S. that allegedly infringe Laedal's trade dress rights, according to a Federal Register notice slated for publication Thursday. The companies were found in default after they failed to respond to the investigation. Texas-based Basic Medical Supply LLC was also slapped with a cease-and-desist order over its...

