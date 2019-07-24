Trump Trade Team Set To Resume China Talks Next Week

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT) -- Trump administration officials will head to Shanghai next week for the first set of face-to-face trade talks with China since the two nations vowed to return to the negotiating table at the end of last month, the White House announced Wednesday. Trade talks between the U.S. and China fell apart in May after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of retreating from commitments it had made at an earlier stage of the negotiations. As each government prepared for another round of tariff escalation, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping put away their swords on the sidelines of the G-20 summit. While the...

