Solar Biz Drops Baker Botts-Led IPO Target To $221M

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Provider of residential solar energy systems Sunnova Energy International on Wednesday lowered the price range of its forthcoming Baker Botts-led initial public offering, noting that it plans to raise $220.5 million after setting a roughly $300 million target earlier this month. Sunnova Energy International Inc. said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it will price its 17.6 million share offering between $12 and $13 after initially targeting a range between $16 and $18. Sunnova said it has already been approved for listing on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NOVA. According to Sunnova’s registration statement, the underwriters...

