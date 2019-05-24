Dating App Patent Beats Alice Test, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge, sitting in Delaware federal court, made a "gross overgeneralization" when declaring certain technology used for mobile dating apps too abstract for patent protection, British Telecommunications told the appeals court. U.S. Circuit Judge William C. Bryson "oversimplified" the first claim in BT's patent, ignoring its specific method of tailoring information — such as showing suitable, local dating profiles — when deciding it didn't pass the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test, Tuesday's appellate brief states. Additionally, BT said the judge invalidated 43 other claims without properly analyzing them. "These claims lay out concrete, ordered solutions that cannot fairly be...

