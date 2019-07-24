New Bill Aims To Protect Native American Seeds And Foods

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., has introduced legislation aimed at safeguarding Native American seeds and traditional foods to ensure their survival. The Native American Seeds Protection Act of 2019, introduced Tuesday in both the House and the Senate, would identify methods to protect seeds and traditional food products used by Native Americans, assisting tribes to preserve cultural practices and traditions. The act would direct the U.S. Government Accountability Office to look at intellectual property laws that may apply to Native American seeds, as well as the "long-term viability" of the...

