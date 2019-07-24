Koch-Backed Group Rips US Blockade Of WTO Appeals Body

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A conservative advocacy group with ties to the Koch Brothers warned the Trump administration Wednesday that its blocking of new appointees to the World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body could prompt the institution's “unraveling." Americans for Prosperity told U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that the administration needs to offer a specific reform plan instead of refusing to allow new judges to fill the vacant seats on the Appellate Body. The U.S. has blocked the WTO from filling vacancies on the seven-member panel, which could shutter it by the year’s end. But the potential consequences go beyond just the panel, Americans for Prosperity said,...

