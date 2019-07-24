Cambridge Analytica Hit With FTC Suit Over Facebook Breach

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has hit bankrupt Cambridge Analytica with an administrative lawsuit over the “deceptive” manner in which the embattled company allegedly collected millions of Facebook users’ private data while working for President Donald Trump’s campaign, the agency said Wednesday. The FTC also named the London-based political data and consulting firm’s former CEO and an outside developer that worked with the company in the suit, but both have agreed to settlements, the commission said in a statement. But Cambridge Analytica, which filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in May 2018, has not settled, the FTC said. The now-shuttered company is facing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS